Medical workers of Kyrgyzstan need 184,000 protective suits, 128,000 respirators

The head of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund, Elnura Boronbaeva, told today at a briefing about available personal protective equipment for healthcare organizations of Kyrgyzstan and how much of it is needed.

According to her, with a forecasted need of 231,600 protective suits per month, taking into account the existing balances, additional 184,700 disposable protective suits and 128,000 respirators are needed. Disposable face masks are available in sufficient quantities.

«Healthcare organizations that are already working with patients and contact persons need 72,546 disposable suits and 70,000 respirators per month, at least 32,000 of them should have a high degree of protection,» the official said.

There are 695 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan, 183 of them are medical workers.