Almost all medical workers infected with COVID-19 in Ala-Buka recovered

At least 12 medical workers have recovered from coronavirus in Ala-Buka district of Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Chief of the Regional Medical Emergency Response Center, Urmatbek Burzhuev, told at a briefing.

According to him, a total of 16 cases of the virus among medical workers were registered in the district.

«Everyone who was sent home was first tested, and the test showed negative result. Four more doctors are currently undergoing treatment. Other 19 are in observation unit, their initial analyzes showed negative result. The procedure will be repeated on the 12th day, if there is also a negative result, the health workers will be sent home,» Urmatbek Burzhuev told.

As of today, there are 183 coronavirus-infected healthcare workers in Kyrgyzstan.