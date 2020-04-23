19:51
USD 80.40
EUR 87.32
RUB 1.04
English

At least 48 percent of coronavirus patients discharged from hospitals

At least 48 percent of patients of the total number of people with confirmed COVID-19 have been discharged from hospitals in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

As of April 23, at least 631 cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in the country.

There are 321 people in hospitals, 5 of them are in intensive care units. Eight citizens have died from the virus.

The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov stressed that all observation units in the regions should be ready to admit citizens who return home from abroad.
link: https://24.kg/english/150940/
views: 78
Print
Related
System for laboratory diagnosis of COVID-19 launched in Kyrgyzstan
Ministry of Emergencies deploys 12,000 observation beds
State employees tested for coronavirus in Osh region
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan arrived from Turkey test positive for coronavirus
Commandant asks all Muslims fasting during Ramadan not to break quarantine rules
Health Ministry: Kyrgyzstan reaches peak coronavirus incidence
At least 45 doctors recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
48 people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 2.6 million people
Five more doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Sharp increase in COVID-19 cases expected next week in Kyrgyzstan Sharp increase in COVID-19 cases expected next week in Kyrgyzstan
48 more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 48 more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Doctors from China arrive in Kyrgyzstan Doctors from China arrive in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus confirmed in 22 more people in Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus confirmed in 22 more people in Kyrgyzstan
23 April, Thursday
19:16
At least 48 percent of coronavirus patients discharged from hospitals At least 48 percent of coronavirus patients discharged...
19:10
System for laboratory diagnosis of COVID-19 launched in Kyrgyzstan
17:43
Ministry of Emergencies deploys 12,000 observation beds
17:37
Ex- Prime Minister Sapar Isakov convoyed to prison colony No. 8
16:24
Earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan