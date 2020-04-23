At least 48 percent of coronavirus patients discharged from hospitals

At least 48 percent of patients of the total number of people with confirmed COVID-19 have been discharged from hospitals in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

As of April 23, at least 631 cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in the country.

There are 321 people in hospitals, 5 of them are in intensive care units. Eight citizens have died from the virus.

The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov stressed that all observation units in the regions should be ready to admit citizens who return home from abroad.