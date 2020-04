At least 48 people have recovered from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, 2 people have recovered in Naryn region, 14 — in Bishkek, 25 — in Osh city, 7 — in Osh region.

«All of them have been retested, and they tested negative. In total, 302 people have recovered from coronavirus in the republic,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

In total, 631 cases of coronavirus are registered in the country.