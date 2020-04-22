17:56
Coronavirus patient dies in Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital

A patient with coronavirus died in the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital. The Chief Doctor of the hospital Gulzhigit Aaliev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the 53-year-old woman was admitted on April 5 from the Kemin Territorial Hospital. «Her condition deteriorated, she was in intensive care unit,» the Chief Doctor said.

He added that the patient also had concomitant diseases: type 2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension, heart failure. «The cause of death has not yet been found out,» Gulzhigit Aaliev said.

Up to date, 612 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in the country. 254 people were discharged from hospitals. Eight patients died.
