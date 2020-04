A woman who died from coronavirus was in close contact with five family members. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the 70-year-old woman was taken to the hospital when she was in agony.

«The patient had chronic diseases. She refused hospitalization. When the woman was nevertheless taken to the hospital, the doctors tested her for coronavirus, which was later confirmed. The patient was in close contact with five family members. They are in home quarantine. Epidemiologists are identifying other contacts,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

Recall, two people died of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan on April 20. The death toll from the infection has risen to seven people in the country.

In total, 590 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country.