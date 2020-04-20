12:34
Two more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 7 in total

Two people have died from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan over the past day. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, these are 70-year-old woman in Chui region and a 79-year-old man in Osh.

«As for the woman in Chui region, the patient turned for medical help very late and she had other concomitant diseases. Doctors could not help her. The man died from complications. In total, seven people have died from COVID-19 in the republic,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

As of April 20, at least 68 patients with previously confirmed COVID-19 have been discharged. At least 10 of them have been discharged in Bishkek, 1- Naryn region, 42 — in Osh region, 7 — in Osh city, 7 — in Jalal-Abad region, 1 — Batken region.

In general, 201 people have recovered in the republic.
