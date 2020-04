Seven more doctors got infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

«Three more doctors contracted coronavirus in Bishkek, two — in Osh region, and two — in Osh city. In total, COVID-19 was confirmed in 147 physicians all over the republic,» he said.

The official added that 13 medical workers have recovered from coronavirus as of today.