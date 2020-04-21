12:58
USD 79.54
EUR 86.52
RUB 1.07
English

Number of infected with coronavirus grows by almost 73,000 people

Over the past day, the number of people infected with novel coronavirus has increased by 72,845. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

Up to date, 2,476,916 people are infected with coronavirus globally. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (786,968), Spain (200,210), Italy (181,228), Germany (147,065), France (156,480) and the UK (125,856).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 185 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 640,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 22,041 people.

At least 170,297 people died from the virus (growth by 5,068 people per day), including 24,114 people — in Italy, 20,852 — in Spain and 20,265 — in France.

At least 590 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,852 cases — in Kazakhstan, 1,627 — in Uzbekistan, in Russia — 47,121. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
link: https://24.kg/english/150714/
views: 85
Print
Related
Woman died from coronavirus contacted five family members
Seven more doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 147 in total
15 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus confirmed in 22 more people in Kyrgyzstan
Prosecutor's office employee contracts coronavirus in Kara-Balta
Kyrgyzstan develops bot that knows almost everything about coronavirus
Number of infected with coronavirus FMC No. 17 doctors rises to 8 people
Number of infected with coronavirus close to 2.5 million people
Cost of COVID-19 test in private laboratory announced in Kyrgyzstan
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan tells about doctors from Poland and China
Popular
Start date of Orozo announced in Kyrgyzstan Start date of Orozo announced in Kyrgyzstan
Sharp increase in COVID-19 cases expected next week in Kyrgyzstan Sharp increase in COVID-19 cases expected next week in Kyrgyzstan
48 more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 48 more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
All new coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan – contact persons All new coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan – contact persons
21 April, Tuesday
12:49
Woman died from coronavirus contacted five family members Woman died from coronavirus contacted five family membe...
12:21
Seven more doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 147 in total
12:12
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by almost 73,000 people
11:44
15 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:37
Over 1,000 tons of wheat delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Russia