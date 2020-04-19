At least 67 people to be discharged from observation unit in Nookat

At least 67 people will be discharged from an observation unit in Nookat district of Kyrgyzstan. Head of the district Davranbek Mamataliev told at a briefing.

According to him, a total of 110 people with COVID-19 are registered in the district.

«Seventeen people have recovered. There are enough places in observation units. We have 10 observation rooms for 700 people. At least 67 people will be discharged today,» Davranbek Mamataliev said.

Up to date, 554 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the republic, including 134 doctors.