Number of infected with coronavirus close to 2.3 million people

Over the past day, the number of people infected with novel coronavirus has increased by 85,479. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

Up to date, 2,243,512 people are infected with coronavirus globally. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (701,475), Spain (190,839), Italy (172,434), Germany (141,397), France (149,130) and the UK (109,769).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 185 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 570,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 25,774 people.

At least 154,209 people died from the virus (growth by 9,988 people per day), including 22,745 people — in Italy, 20,002 — in Spain and 18,681 — in France.

At least 506 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,546 cases — in Kazakhstan, 1,405 — in Uzbekistan, in Russia — 32,008. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
