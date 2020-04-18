One more Family Medicine Center closed in Bishkek due to coronavirus

One more Family Medicine Center, FMC No. 13, was closed in Bishkek. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Doctor of a mobile team visited a citizen in home quarantine, who later tested positive for coronavirus. The decision to temporarily close the FMC was made.

«The medical worker was taken under observation to be on the safe side. He was tested. The FMC staff was also temporarily sent home. The FMC will begin to work as usual on Monday,» the ministry reported.

Recall, FMC No. 17 was closed the day before, because four its doctors got infected with coronavirus.