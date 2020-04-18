11:49
USD 80.35
EUR 87.03
RUB 1.09
English

One more Family Medicine Center closed in Bishkek due to coronavirus

One more Family Medicine Center, FMC No. 13, was closed in Bishkek. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Doctor of a mobile team visited a citizen in home quarantine, who later tested positive for coronavirus. The decision to temporarily close the FMC was made.

«The medical worker was taken under observation to be on the safe side. He was tested. The FMC staff was also temporarily sent home. The FMC will begin to work as usual on Monday,» the ministry reported.

Recall, FMC No. 17 was closed the day before, because four its doctors got infected with coronavirus.
link: https://24.kg/english/150476/
views: 86
Print
Related
All new coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan – contact persons
Six COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units in Kyrgyzstan
16 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus close to 2.3 million people
17 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Specialists from Poland, China to assist Kyrgyzstan in fight against coronavirus
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by almost 100,000 people
Nine people discharged from infectious hospital after treatment for coronavirus
At least 857 people are still under observation in Kyrgyzstan
Other 23 people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Curfew to be reduced in Bishkek Curfew to be reduced in Bishkek
Date of expected peak of coronavirus incidence announced in Kyrgyzstan Date of expected peak of coronavirus incidence announced in Kyrgyzstan
State of emergency extended in Kyrgyzstan until April 30 State of emergency extended in Kyrgyzstan until April 30
17 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 17 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
18 April, Saturday
11:42
U.S. dollar drops by 80 tyiyns for a day in Kyrgyzstan U.S. dollar drops by 80 tyiyns for a day in Kyrgyzstan
11:34
All new coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan – contact persons
11:26
Six COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units in Kyrgyzstan
11:22
16 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:17
Number of infected with coronavirus close to 2.3 million people