Orozo 2025: SDMK approves amount of sadaqah al-fitr for 2025

The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) approved the amount of sadaqah al-fitr for 2025. The website of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan says.

This year, sadaqah al-fitr per person is 1.6 kilograms of wheat, flour or raisins, or 3.2 kilograms of barley and dates. Sadaqah al-fitr can be donated in the amount equal to the cost of these products.

The muftiyat clarified that due to price instability, when donating, it is necessary to focus on the weight of the products.

It was reported earlier about the launch of a system for payment of sadaqah al-fitr via QR code. The SDMK has developed a mobile application «Finik» for donations.

The holy month of Ramadan in 2025 will begin on March 1. On this day, Muslims of the country will begin observing the fast, which will last until the evening of March 29.

On February 28, evening tarawih prayers will be held in all mosques of Kyrgyzstan, marking the beginning of the fast.

Sadaqah al-fitr is a charitable donation of believers. It is obligatory for Muslims during the month of Ramadan. The SDMK sets the amount of the donation annually. For example, last year, sadaqah al-fitr from each person was 1.6 kilograms of wheat (50 soms), raisins (680 soms), flour (75 soms) or 3.2 kilograms of barley (85 soms), dates (850 soms).