Other 23 people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 23 more people have recovered from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, a total of 114 people have recovered throughout the republic.

«At least 7 were discharged in Osh city, 9 — in Bishkek, and 7 patients were discharged from a hospital in Suzak district. Repeated tests showed a negative result,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

A total of 489 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country, 116 of them are doctors.