80 spare parts for agricultural machinery sales outlets opened in Kyrgyzstan

Sales outlets selling spare parts for agricultural machinery began to work in the country. Press service of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

More than 80 such outlets have been opened in the country. In addition, orders are delivered throughout the country.

Trading companies located in Bishkek, by order of farmers, deliver spare parts to Chui, Talas, Naryn and Issyk-Kul regions. Farmers living in Jalal-Abad, Osh and Batken regions can purchase the necessary spare parts at retail outlets in Osh and Jalal-Abad cities.

To ensure uninterrupted supply of equipment during the state of emergency, individual owners of sales outlets are allowed to work on Kudaibergen market, who sell spare parts for agricultural machinery.

Free crossing of all posts for delivery of spare parts necessary for timely spring field work is ensured during the state of emergency.