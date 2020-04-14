16:21
State of emergency announced in Naryn and At-Bashi district of Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan signed the decree on introduction of a state of emergency on the territory of Naryn and At-Bashi district of Naryn region.

The document says: "The World Health Organization announced spread of a new coronavirus infection on March 11, 2020. From March 18 to April 14, at least 430 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, including 5 — in Naryn, and 19 — in At-Bashi district of Naryn region. In accordance with Paragraph 2 Part 9 of Article 64 of the Constitution, Articles 3, 4 and 7 of the Constitutional Law on the State of Emergency, solely in the interests of ensuring protection of life and health of citizens, their safety and public order, as well as in order to prevent spread of coronavirus infection to other territories of the country, I order to introduce a state of emergency on the territory of Naryn and At-Bashi district of Naryn region of the Kyrgyz Republic from 8:00 on April 15 to 8:00 on April 30 this year;

  • To appoint the head of the Internal Affairs Department of Naryn region of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Aaliev Ulanbek Karybekovich as the Commandant of Naryn and At-Bashi district of Naryn region for the period of the state of emergency;
  • Form a commandant’s office on the territory of Naryn and At-Bashi district of Naryn region to ensure a state of emergency;
  • Impose a curfew and a special regime of entry and exit of citizens.
