Number of children infected with coronavirus rises to 40 in Kyrgyzstan

There are 40 children under 15 years old among the infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing today.

According to him, three children of them are under 12 months old.

«They got infected from close contact. Their condition is stable, they are under supervision of doctors. According to WHO, children often have mild form of the infection. We do not observe damage to the child’s body in Kyrgyzstan,» the official said.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 40 infected with coronavirus people under 15 years old, 12 — from 16 to 19 years old, 106 — from 20 to 35 years old, 162 — from 36 to 55 years old, 110 — over 56 years old.