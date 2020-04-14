Four more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Four more people have recovered from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the patients have been discharged from a hospital in Jalal-Abad region.

«Latest tests showed a negative result. As of today, 71 people have recovered,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

At least 354 people continue treatment for coronavirus infection in hospitals, 9 of them are in intensive care units.

As of today, there are 430 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country.