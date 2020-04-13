Number of infected with coronavirus close to 2 million people

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has risen to 1,850,527 globally over the past day. Online map developed by scientists says.

For a day, the figure grew by 73,010 people.

The highest number of the infected is in the USA (557,571), Spain (166,831), Italy (156,363), Germany (127,854), France (133,670) and the United Kingdom (85,208).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 185 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 400,000. During the day, the figure grew by 27,393 people.

At least 114,245 people died from the virus (growth by 5,378 people for a day), including 19,899 people — in Italy, 17,209 — in Spain and 14,393 — in France.

At least 419 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 951 cases — in Kazakhstan, 865 — in Uzbekistan, in Russia — 15,770. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.