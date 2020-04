At least 11 patients with coronavirus are in serious condition in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

Six people out of the total number of infected are in intensive care units.

«Three out of 11 seriously ill are doctors. Treatment is underway. At least 336 people are in moderately severe condition,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

He added that 947 people are currently under observation.

Up to date, there are 419 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan.