Free online consultations with psychologists and psychotherapists are organized for health care workers who work at the front line in the fight against coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. Website of Recovery Center says.

Doctors, paramedics, and nurses who work with COVID-19 can receive psychological support. The center is ready to provide its services to volunteers participating in organization of various types of assistance to the population free of charge.

Citizens who have problems in family, with children and spouses during quarantine can also turn for free support.

There are 339 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, 51 of them are doctors.