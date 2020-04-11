At least 44 people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Five coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals for a day (one — in Osh region, three — in Jalal-Abad, and one — in Bishkek). Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Madamin Karataev told at a briefing.

According to him, in general, 44 patients have been discharged from hospitals. The official noted that there are 290 patients with COVID-19 in the hospitals. Nine of them are in serious condition, five — in intensive care units.

There are 339 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan.