13:43
USD 77.80
EUR 85.13
RUB 1.05
English

At least 44 people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Five coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals for a day (one — in Osh region, three — in Jalal-Abad, and one — in Bishkek). Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Madamin Karataev told at a briefing.

According to him, in general, 44 patients have been discharged from hospitals. The official noted that there are 290 patients with COVID-19 in the hospitals. Nine of them are in serious condition, five — in intensive care units.

There are 339 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/149813/
views: 105
Print
Related
More than 6,000 people contacted infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
51 doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
1,300 protective suits handed over to doctors in Kyrgyzstan
41 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Doctors-volunteers leave for Naryn and Osh to help colleagues
Rapid test for coronavirus used for contact persons in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 1.6 million people
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Eight people in serious condition
Native of Kyrgyzstan dies of coronavirus in Pakistan
Five more doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Commandant of Bishkek asks to stay in self-isolation for two more weeks Commandant of Bishkek asks to stay in self-isolation for two more weeks
18 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 18 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
10 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, including doctors 10 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, including doctors
11 April, Saturday
13:24
British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan joins #covidclassics challenge British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan joins #covidclassics c...
13:11
More than 6,000 people contacted infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:03
Moscow fashion photographer presents project about Kyrgyzstan
12:55
Work at quarantine posts in border areas stepped up in Batken region
12:40
110 Kyrgyzstanis cannot return to homeland from Orenburg