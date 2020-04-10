President Jeenbekov urges heads of Turkic-speaking states to help migrants

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov made a number of proposals for consolidating efforts in the fight against spread of coronavirus and its consequences at an extraordinary meeting of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (CCTS) in the form of a video conference. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The head of state noted that the closure of borders negatively affected provision of the population and doctors with protective equipment.

«Border restrictions create difficulties for the timely fulfillment by the state of its social obligations. According to forecasts, due to the pandemic effects, the revenue side of our budget may decrease by 20 percent. In this regard, I propose reducing the barriers at the borders for the supply of humanitarian cargoes, providing the population with everyday goods, medicines and medical equipment. It is necessary to exchange lists of food safety products, on the basis of which it is necessary to develop a unified register of goods of the Turkic Council. We need to approve the algorithm for the rapid exchange of information on the passage of freight transport across borders and on emerging issues,» the president stressed.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted the need to develop mechanisms for reduction of prices for the export of the aforementioned goods between the member countries of the organization, to facilitate the mechanisms of administrative and customs duties for their delivery.

Along with this, he pointed out the rightfulness of giving instructions to the Secretariat of the Turkic Council on creation of a single online platform.

«Within the framework of this platform, it is proposed to create a single virtual database of drugs in order to combat various dangerous diseases. The online platform will accelerate the process of timely examination of our citizens arriving from other countries, as well as detecting infected and people who have contacted them. It will serve as the basis for organizing a video conference of our ministers of health in order to exchange information and experience, as well as jointly counteract the disease,» the head of state stressed.

He added that many citizens of the council countries cannot return from abroad due to restrictions imposed in connection with the coronavirus.

«There is a threat that many of our compatriots working in the member countries of the organization will be left without work because of the consequences of this infection. In this regard, I would like to ask you to provide comprehensive assistance to citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic who find themselves in a difficult situation and provide them with migration benefits. In my turn, I state that Kyrgyzstan is ready to provide support to citizens of countries — members of the organization who need help on its territory,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

He added that the spread of coronavirus in the world and the protracted nature of the current situation create many risks.

«Today we are faced with many problems in the social, trade, economic and migration spheres. We need joint action to prevent the further spread of the disease in our countries. Close cooperation and joint struggle are very important in this difficult time,» President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.