Maximum level of prices for flour was increased in Bishkek and Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation informed 24.kg news agency.

Retail price for 1st grade flour in the capital grew by 1 som — from 30.5 to 31.5 soms, in Chui region — by 1.5 soms. The cost increased to 32 soms. The price of the 2nd grade flour in Bishkek and Chui region is the same — 23 soms.

The state agency stressed that overpricing is punishable by law.