Kyrgyz flour producers tasked with producing 200,000 tons of wheat annually

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev has tasked Kyrgyzstan’s flour producers with ensuring the production of at least 200,000 tons of food-grade wheat annually. The announcement was made during the foundation-laying ceremony for Orion-Extra milling plant in Jaiyl district. The Ministry of Agriculture reported.

«By producing 200,000 tons of wheat annually, we can supply ourselves with locally grown wheat for four to five months of the year. The measures taken by the Ministry of Agriculture are aimed at reducing the cost of wheat. If we continue to sell wheat at 15 soms per kilogram and neglect the industry, we won’t be able to compete with wheat from Kazakhstan and Russia. Therefore, if flour producers collaborate closely with rural farmers, understand their challenges, and help address them, the situation will improve. The ministry is ready to provide comprehensive support — from seed selection and soil analysis to mechanization and more,» Bakyt Torobaev noted.

According to official data, Kyrgyzstan’s GDP reached 711.18 billion soms in the first half of 2025 — up 11.7 percent compared to the same period in 2024. The agricultural sector and processing industry have been key drivers of this growth. From January to June alone, the food processing industry produced goods worth over 48 billion soms, with a physical volume index of 144 percent.

The flour milling industry, in particular, is showing strong development. In the first five months of 2025, over 215,000 tons of grain were processed, totaling nearly 3.9 billion soms. The new Orion-Extra mill will have a capacity to process up to 250 tons of grain per day — three times more than the current facility.

The new plant is expected to have a multiplier effect on the regional economy by boosting logistics, packaging, and trade, strengthening industrial infrastructure, and enhancing investment appeal.