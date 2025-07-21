14:01
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyz flour producers tasked with producing 200,000 tons of wheat annually

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev has tasked Kyrgyzstan’s flour producers with ensuring the production of at least 200,000 tons of food-grade wheat annually. The announcement was made during the foundation-laying ceremony for Orion-Extra milling plant in Jaiyl district. The Ministry of Agriculture reported.

«By producing 200,000 tons of wheat annually, we can supply ourselves with locally grown wheat for four to five months of the year. The measures taken by the Ministry of Agriculture are aimed at reducing the cost of wheat. If we continue to sell wheat at 15 soms per kilogram and neglect the industry, we won’t be able to compete with wheat from Kazakhstan and Russia. Therefore, if flour producers collaborate closely with rural farmers, understand their challenges, and help address them, the situation will improve. The ministry is ready to provide comprehensive support — from seed selection and soil analysis to mechanization and more,» Bakyt Torobaev noted.

According to official data, Kyrgyzstan’s GDP reached 711.18 billion soms in the first half of 2025 — up 11.7 percent compared to the same period in 2024. The agricultural sector and processing industry have been key drivers of this growth. From January to June alone, the food processing industry produced goods worth over 48 billion soms, with a physical volume index of 144 percent.

The flour milling industry, in particular, is showing strong development. In the first five months of 2025, over 215,000 tons of grain were processed, totaling nearly 3.9 billion soms. The new Orion-Extra mill will have a capacity to process up to 250 tons of grain per day — three times more than the current facility.

The new plant is expected to have a multiplier effect on the regional economy by boosting logistics, packaging, and trade, strengthening industrial infrastructure, and enhancing investment appeal.
link: https://24.kg/english/336948/
views: 153
Print
Related
Kazakhstan triples flour exports to Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan's wheat exports to Kyrgyzstan doubles
700 tons of wheat brought from Russia to Kyrgyzstan without certificate
Flour Millers Association begins to strengthen raw material base of Kyrgyzstan
Ulyanovsk Oblast of Russia sends 1,750 tons of wheat to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan significantly increases imports of Russian wheat
Gross wheat harvest decreases by 25.8 percent in Kyrgyzstan
Russia to ban wheat exports
Material Reserves Fund of Kyrgyzstan purchases over 20,000 tons of wheat
Bread made from local flour baked and sold in Osh region
Popular
ISIS supporter detained in Kyrgyzstan ISIS supporter detained in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan imports 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025 Kyrgyzstan imports 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025
First freight train departs on China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan route First freight train departs on China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan route
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan granted new powers Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan granted new powers
21 July, Monday
13:09
Counterfeit “Cola” and “Pepsi” bottled in underground workshop in Aksy Counterfeit “Cola” and “Pepsi” bottled in underground w...
13:01
Ecological post set up on Kok-Zhaiyk pasture
12:53
Kara-Balta City Hall officials detained
12:42
President of Mongolia visits historical and memorial complex Ata-Beyit
12:37
Kyrgyz flour producers tasked with producing 200,000 tons of wheat annually