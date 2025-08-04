12:53
Kazakhstan increases grain and flour exports to Kyrgyzstan 2.5 times

Kazakhstan increased grain and flour exports to Kyrgyzstan 2.5 times. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported.

According to the ministry, supplies to Azerbaijan increased 120 times — from 6,000 tons to 723,000 tons, to Iran — 17.3 times (from 56 tons to 974,000 tons), to Kyrgyzstan — 2.5 times (from 156,000 tons to 398,000 tons), to Tajikistan — by 39.2 percent (from 1,039 tons to 1,446 tons), to Uzbekistan — by 28.2 percent (from 3,384 tons to 4,338 tons).

From September 2024 to July 2025, at least 12.4 million tons of grain and flour in grain equivalent were exported, which is 34 percent higher than during the same period in 2023/2024.

Kazakh grain shippers also resumed deliveries to Georgia and Turkey, interrupted over the past five years. The export of durum wheat to Italy has increased significantly.

The ministry emphasized that the growth in export volumes confirms the high competitiveness of Kazakhstan’s grain in the world market, the effectiveness of the state support measures implemented to expand foreign trade in agricultural products and modernize the logistics infrastructure.
