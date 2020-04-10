16:24
USD 77.80
EUR 84.56
RUB 1.04
English

Doctors in southern Kyrgyzstan receive humanitarian aid from China

Humanitarian aid from China for fight against coronavirus has been sent to southern Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

At least 200 kits, consisting of disposable overalls, medical glasses, sterile rubber surgical gloves and shoe covers, were handed over to health care workers in Osh, Jalal-Abad, Nookat, Suzak and Al-Buka districts.

In addition, infrared thermometers have been also sent: 300 — to Osh city and Osh region, 200 — to Jalal-Abad region and 100 — to Batken region.

The Republican Emergency Response Center added that the Ministry of Health provided medical workers in Naryn region with 780 sets of disposable and reusable special protective suits.

As of today, there are 298 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, 39 of them are doctors. Five people have died.
link: https://24.kg/english/149747/
views: 64
Print
Related
China reports no new deaths from coronavirus first time since January
Over 50,000 families to get humanitarian aid in Bishkek
Negotiations with China over opening of borders for cargo traffic continue
China to mourn COVID-19 victims nationwide on April 4
China donates 21,000 express coronavirus tests to Kyrgyzstan
China announces end of epidemic
Kyrgyzstan intends to resume cargo transportation across border with China
Coronavirus pandemic. Humanitarian aid from China delivered to Kyrgyzstan
China to provide Kyrgyzstan with 30,000 coronavirus tests
Kyrgyz Government works on opening road transportation with China
Popular
69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Commandant of Bishkek asks to stay in self-isolation for two more weeks Commandant of Bishkek asks to stay in self-isolation for two more weeks
10 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, including doctors 10 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, including doctors
10 April, Friday
16:13
Foreigners not to get passes for moving around Bishkek Foreigners not to get passes for moving around Bishkek
16:02
Doctors in southern Kyrgyzstan receive humanitarian aid from China
15:45
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan forbids fees for cashing from pensioners’ cards
15:33
Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States to meet at videoconference
15:23
U.S. dollar selling rate returns to 78 soms in Kyrgyzstan