Doctors in southern Kyrgyzstan receive humanitarian aid from China

Humanitarian aid from China for fight against coronavirus has been sent to southern Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

At least 200 kits, consisting of disposable overalls, medical glasses, sterile rubber surgical gloves and shoe covers, were handed over to health care workers in Osh, Jalal-Abad, Nookat, Suzak and Al-Buka districts.

In addition, infrared thermometers have been also sent: 300 — to Osh city and Osh region, 200 — to Jalal-Abad region and 100 — to Batken region.

The Republican Emergency Response Center added that the Ministry of Health provided medical workers in Naryn region with 780 sets of disposable and reusable special protective suits.

As of today, there are 298 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, 39 of them are doctors. Five people have died.