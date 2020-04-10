Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States to meet at videoconference

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov will take part in an extraordinary meeting of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States in the form of a video conference today. Press service of the President reported.

At an extraordinary meeting, which will be chaired by Azerbaijan, the issue of consolidating efforts of Turkic-speaking countries in combating the spread of coronavirus and its consequences will be discussed.

Leaders of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban and the Secretary General of the CCTS Baghdad Amreyev will participate in the video conference.

Participation of the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is also expected.