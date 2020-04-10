16:24
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 1.6 million people

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has reached 1,601,018 globally over the past day. Online map developed by scientists says.

For a day, the figure grew by 116,207 people.

The highest number of the infected is in the USA (465,750), Spain (153,222), Italy (143,626), Germany (118,235), France (118,783) and Iran (66,220).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 184 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 350,000. During the day, the figure grew by 25,096 people.

At least 95,718 people died from the virus (growth by 7,180 people for a day), including 17,669 people — in Italy, 14,792 — in Spain and 10,869 — in France.

At least 298 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 781 cases — in Kazakhstan, 582 — in Uzbekistan. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
