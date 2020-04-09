17:33
President of Kyrgyzstan demands provision of doctors with protective equipment

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the Minister of Health Sabirzhan Abdikarimov today.

According to the presidential press service, the current epidemiological situation in the country and measures to prevent further spread of coronavirus have been discussed.

The head of state noted the special role of medical workers in this difficult period for the country. He once again thanked the doctors and all the people who are at the forefront in the fight against coronavirus for their patriotism and selfless work.

The President stressed the need to ensure provision with personal protective equipment of all physicians involved in detection and combating coronavirus infection, adding that health care employees will continue to be under special care of the state.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov also drew attention to strengthening of sanitary and anti-epidemic measures throughout the republic, especially in the areas where infected people were detected.

The Minister of Health Sabirzhan Abdikarimov presented information on measures taken to prevent the further spread of coronavirus infection in the country.

He told about provision of medical institutions with the necessary medicines, personal protective equipment and mechanical ventilation devices.

In addition, the official informed about the readiness of a number of hospitals for re-purposing for hospitalization of patients infected with coronavirus.

Sabirzhan Abdikarimov concluded that, as of today, there is sufficient number of test kits for laboratory tests for presence of coronavirus in citizens in the country.

Up to date, there are 280 confirmed facts of coronavirus in the country, 34 of which are among doctors. Four people have died.
