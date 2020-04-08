Two earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan overnight

Two earthquakes have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

According to the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic, an earthquake of 3 points in the epicenter was registered in the territory of the republic today at 2.18. Shocks were felt in Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region: in Munduz village — 3 points, in Ak-Sai and Sary-Kashka villages — 2.5 points.

The second earthquake was registered today at 3.51 on the border of Kyrgyzstan and China. Its intensity at the epicenter reached 5 points. Shocks were felt in Alai district of Osh region: in Kok-Suu village — 4 points, in Nura village — 3 points.

No victims or destructions were reported.