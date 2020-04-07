First criminal case for concealing coronavirus filed in Osh

A man infected with coronavirus hid his disease in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Commandant Malik Nurdinov reported.

A criminal case has been instituted against this person.

«He was aware that he was infected with coronavirus, and at the same time he communicated with his relatives and friends. The disease was detected during examination. This person is in observation unit and will be detained as soon as he is discharged. The suspect faces up to five years in prison,» the Commandant’s Office said.

Recall, 19 doctors got infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. Up to date, there are 228 confirmed facts of COVID-19. Four people have died.