Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov tells about contacts of coronavirus patients

At least 25 residents of Bishkek tested positive for coronavirus. Mayor of the capital, Aziz Surakmatov, told at a briefing.

According to him, they had close contact with 60 relatives, other 204 contacts are colleagues, friends and acquaintances.

«Bishkek is the largest city in the country, and there is a high risk of spread of the virus. According to estimates, the incidence rate is approaching a peak, but its will only decline, if the quarantine regime is strictly observed,» he said.

Aziz Surakmatov reminded why it is important to stay at home and minimize contacts.

«There was a case when a taxi driver contracted coronavirus and infected six his family members,» he said.

According to the mayor, there are 1,500 citizens under observation and in home quarantine.

«They have been tested. They will be deregistered, if they have negative results after repeated test. 1,359 people have already been removed from observation,» he said.
