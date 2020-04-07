Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about flour supply contracts

Kazakhstan has set quotas for export of flour and grain, including to Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Prime Minister Erkin Asrandiev told at a briefing.

According to him, it is 22,000 tons of flour per month for Kyrgyzstan.

«It is 30,000 tons of grain. Our suppliers currently conclude contracts with Kazakh partners. There is an agreement with Russia on 100,000 tons of grain. The State Material Reserves Fund has signed contracts for supply of 28,000 tons of grain. It should be delivered in stages during April and in the first half of May,» he said.