12:14
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 1.3 million people

As of today, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has reached 1,347,676 globally. Online map developed by scientists says.

For a day, the figure grew by 72,753 people. At least 1,300,000 cases were registered outside China, and in the republic itself — 82,697.

The highest number of the infected is in the USA (368,196), Spain (136,675), Italy (132,547), Germany (103,375), France (98,984) and Iran (60,500).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 184 countries.

The number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 277,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 17,155 people.

At least 74,807 people died from the virus (growth by 5,328 people for a day), including 16,523 people — in Italy, 13,341 — in Spain and 8,911 — in France.

At least 228 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 662 cases — in Kazakhstan, 457 — in Uzbekistan. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
