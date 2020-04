An ambulance turned over in Bishkek at the intersection of Akhunbaev and Tynaliev Streets. The head of the Intensive Care Unit of the Emergency Medicine Center of the capital, Egor Borisov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the traffic accident occurred today at about 11.20. The team of doctors was hospitalized to the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics with moderate injuries. The cause of the traffic accident was not voiced.