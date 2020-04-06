10:21
Health Ministry to conduct investigation on chief physician of Ala-Buka hospital

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan was charged with an internal investigation in respect of the chief physician of Ala-Buka District Hospital. The decision was made by the Republican Emergency Response Center the day before.

The medical worker is accused of improper work to ensure safety of employees. Following the results of the investigation, appropriate measures will be taken against the doctor.

Nine doctors got infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: one — in Bishkek and Osh, and seven doctors — in Jalal-Abad region, which includes Ala-Buka district.

There are 147 confirmed coronavirus facts in Kyrgyzstan as of today. Two people died, nine recovered.
