The republic received five kits of test systems for PCR diagnostic of coronavirus. The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Sabirzhan Abdikarimov told at a briefing.

«These kits will make it possible to make 1,100 tests. Other 84 kits for PCR diagnostic will be delivered from China today. We expect other 90 kits from Russia and 360 — from Turkey one of these days,» he said.

As of today, there are 147 confirmed coronavirus cases, 9 of them are medical workers. One person died, 9 recovered.