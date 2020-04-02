Number of infected with coronavirus close to 1 million people

As of today, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has reached 935,817 globally. Online map developed by scientists says.

For a day, the figure grew by 77,032 people. At least 932,600 cases were registered outside China, and in the republic itself — 82,392.

The highest number of infected is in the USA (216,515), Italy (110,574), Spain (104,118), Germany (77,981), France (57,763) and Iran (47,593).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 180 countries.

The number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 193,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 15,645 people.

At least 47,231 people died from the virus (growth by 5,080 people for a day), including 13,155 people — in Italy, 9,387 — in Spain and 4,032 — in France.

At least 116 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 380 cases — in Kazakhstan, 181 — in Uzbekistan. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.