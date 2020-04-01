14:37
National Bank: Price increase may reach 7 percent in Kyrgyzstan

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan predicts a temporary acceleration of inflation in the current year with its average value approaching the 5-7 percent target of the monetary policy. Website of the bank says.

As of March 20, prices grew by 4.9 percent compared with the same period last year. The increase is mainly observed in the food group of goods.

Specialists of the International Monetary Fund voice a large figure. They expect that an average inflation rate will rise to 11 percent due to coronavirus.
