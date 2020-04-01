All residents of Issyk-Kul village isolated due to home quarantine violators

All residents of Issyk-Kul village in Tyup district of Kyrgyzstan are isolated due to violators of home quarantine. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Eight villagers who came from foreign countries did not comply with home quarantine rules.

«They were forcibly placed in observation unit. Due to violation of conditions of home quarantine during the emergency situation, the Regional Emergency Response Center decided to isolate all the villagers in order to prevent spread of coronavirus,» the center said.

As of today, there are 107 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.