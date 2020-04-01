11:35
USD 82.20
EUR 90.25
RUB 1.04
English

All residents of Issyk-Kul village isolated due to home quarantine violators

All residents of Issyk-Kul village in Tyup district of Kyrgyzstan are isolated due to violators of home quarantine. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Eight villagers who came from foreign countries did not comply with home quarantine rules.

«They were forcibly placed in observation unit. Due to violation of conditions of home quarantine during the emergency situation, the Regional Emergency Response Center decided to isolate all the villagers in order to prevent spread of coronavirus,» the center said.

As of today, there are 107 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
link: https://24.kg/english/148751/
views: 25
Print
Related
Children's playgrounds, outdoor workout sites closed in Bishkek
State of emergency in Bishkek: City Hall opens additional hotlines
Kyrgyzstanis to be fined for breaking curfew, not wearing face mask
Commandant’s office of Bishkek issues passes in three colors
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan to provide assistance to citizens in need
At least 150 curfew violators detained in Kyrgyzstan
At least 117 sanitary-quarantine posts, roadblocks set up in Bishkek
Center of Bishkek city closed for disinfection (map)
Commandant's Office issues order for heavy truck drivers
State of emergency: Government of Kyrgyzstan to provide the needy with flour
Popular
China announces end of epidemic China announces end of epidemic
26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1 Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1
13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
1 April, Wednesday
11:27
All residents of Issyk-Kul village isolated due to home quarantine violators All residents of Issyk-Kul village isolated due to home...
11:17
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 850,000 people
10:58
119 people detained for breaking curfew in Bishkek
10:50
Tents of migrant workers from Kyrgyzstan burn down in Moscow
10:31
Children's playgrounds, outdoor workout sites closed in Bishkek
31 March, Tuesday
18:23
Kyrgyzstan creates system of mass laboratory diagnosis of coronavirus