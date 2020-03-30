Health Minister: Domestic infecting with coronavirus began in Kyrgyzstan

All contact persons of 84 people infected with coronavirus have been identified. Contact persons of 10 other infected patients in Suzak district are being identified. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov told at a press conference.

According to him, search for contact persons of the last ten infected with the novel virus continues.

«Yesterday we reported about 26 infected. We have identified all their contact persons. There are 154 people in the first category of contacts, in the second — 1,012 people. All of them are under observation,» the Deputy Prime Minister said.

The Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev noted that domestic infecting has already began in the country.

«Therefore, we ask citizens to observe quarantine and self-isolation measures,» Kosmosbek Cholponbaev said.

There are 94 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan as of today. Three of the infected are in serious condition, three people recovered.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.