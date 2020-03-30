09:19
Disinfection of mosques starts in Bishkek

A large scale disinfection of mosques began in Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall of Bishkek reported.

Tazalyk employees intensively disinfect streets, sidewalks, hospitals, mosques in all four districts of the city.

«About 20 streets in Pervomaisky district, the same number of streets and lanes — in Sverdlovsky district, 25 streets in — Leninsky district, and 7 in — Oktyabrsky district underwent special treatment. Underground crosswalks and overpasses, garbage bins and platforms, bus stops, as well as hotels, markets, state and municipal institutions, paths, sidewalks of public gardens and parks of the capital are disinfected,» the City Hall reported.

At least 26 new cases of coronavirus were reported yesterday in Kyrgyzstan.

There are 84 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan as of today.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
