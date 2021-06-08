17:28
USD 84.63
EUR 102.93
RUB 1.16
English

Friday prayers allowed in mosques of Kyrgyzstan from June 11

Friday prayers will resume in country’s mosques from June 11. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) informed 24.kg news agency.

In accordance with the protocol of the operational headquarters for combatting the spread of coronavirus infection, the country’s mosques were allowed to resume the Friday prayers from June 11, 2021.

SDMK reminds: Friday prayers should be carried out in strict compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements.

  • All believers who come to mosques or prayer rooms are required to wear masks;
  • Servants of the mosques should measure body temperature of those who come to pray;
  • Social distance of 1.5 meters should be strictly observed, the occupancy rate in the mosque should not exceed a half;
  • Handshakes and hugs are prohibited;
  • It is recommended to carry out ablution at home;
  • Small children and the sick are advised to refrain from visiting mosques;
  • All believers are advised not to stay in the mosque for more than 20 minutes.

SDMK calls on Kyrgyzstanis to comply with all the listed requirements.
link: https://24.kg/english/196881/
views: 111
Print
Related
Largest mosque built by Matraimovs’ Foundation opened in Kara-Suu
Friday prayers banned in Jalal-Abad mosques
Health Ministry to use madrassas, mosques as hospitals, if necessary
Friday prayers in mosques repeatedly banned in Kyrgyzstan
All mosques located along highways to be closed in Talas
SDMK voices rules for work of mosques amid coronavirus pandemic
Mosques and churches to open from June 8 in Kyrgyzstan
Disinfection of mosques starts in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan suspends Friday prayers in mosques
Friday sermons in mosques to be preached in Kyrgyz and Russian only
Popular
Air Defense Forces helicopter crashes in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan Air Defense Forces helicopter crashes in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan to provide military assistance to Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan to provide military assistance to Kyrgyzstan
AstraZeneca should come to Kyrgyzstan from India AstraZeneca should come to Kyrgyzstan from India
Kamchybek Tashiev about situation at border: Issue has been resolved Kamchybek Tashiev about situation at border: Issue has been resolved
8 June, Tuesday
16:55
Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan presents independent ranking of universities Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan presents independen...
16:41
Friday prayers allowed in mosques of Kyrgyzstan from June 11
16:27
Universities of Kyrgyzstan to be divided into two types
16:19
Kazakhstan comments on military assistance to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
15:59
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 173 million people globally