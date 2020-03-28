16:13
Doctors to get 46,360 soms for work in quarantine zones in Kyrgyzstan

In addition to the basic salary, doctors will get 46,360 soms. The Deputy Chief of the Emergency Response Center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Kasymbek Mambetov, told at a briefing.

According to him, doctors working in quarantine zones will be paid extra. «In addition to the basic salary, doctors will get 46,360 soms, mid-level medical personnel — 41,885 soms, and junior technical personnel — 39,660 soms,» he said.

Kasymbek Mambetov told that all doctors, who are in quarantine zones, will work for maximum 14 days.
