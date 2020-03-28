Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Issyk-Kul residents disinfect their houses

Residents of Altyn Kazyk district (Karakol, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan) decided to raise money to buy disinfectants and treat their housing. Reader informed 24.kg news agency.

The neighbors discussed situation in the country in connection with spread of coronavirus, and decided to purchase chlorine to treat their houses and surrounding streets.

The residents carried out disinfection work themselves, not counting on the help of government agencies.

An emergency situation regime has been introduced in a number of districts of the region.

Police officers are conducting outreach to prevent infection and spread of coronavirus. Residents are asked to comply with the quarantine regime, sanitary and epidemiological standards.

There are 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.