10:08
USD 80.20
EUR 88.31
RUB 1.03
English

Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Issyk-Kul residents disinfect their houses

Residents of Altyn Kazyk district (Karakol, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan) decided to raise money to buy disinfectants and treat their housing. Reader informed 24.kg news agency.

The neighbors discussed situation in the country in connection with spread of coronavirus, and decided to purchase chlorine to treat their houses and surrounding streets.

The residents carried out disinfection work themselves, not counting on the help of government agencies.

An emergency situation regime has been introduced in a number of districts of the region.

Police officers are conducting outreach to prevent infection and spread of coronavirus. Residents are asked to comply with the quarantine regime, sanitary and epidemiological standards.

There are 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
link: https://24.kg/english/148329/
views: 41
Print
Related
Four Kyrgyzstanis tested positive for coronavirus abroad
Transparent fundraising resource for fight against coronavirus launched
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan from Grand Princess ship discharged from quarantine
Most of new coronavirus cases – contact persons
14 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Streets of Bishkek disinfected with calcium hypochlorite solution
IMF allocates $ 120.9 million to Kyrgyzstan to fight against coronavirus
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 500,000 people
Kazakhstan reports first death from coronavirus
Kyrgyzstan’s Government counts on stabilization of situation within 3 months
Popular
State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad
All information about coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan available on covid.kg All information about coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan available on covid.kg
Curfew imposed in Bishkek Curfew imposed in Bishkek
At least 26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan At least 26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
28 March, Saturday
10:06
Police detain 223 curfew violators overnight in Kyrgyzstan Police detain 223 curfew violators overnight in Kyrgyzs...
09:57
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Issyk-Kul residents disinfect their houses
09:36
Sooronbai Jeenbekov talks over the phone with President of Uzbekistan
08:57
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to grant loans to commercial banks in soms
27 March, Friday
18:22
Emergency situation in Tokmak: 300 volunteers to patrol the city
18:10
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan talk over the phone
17:53
IMF loan of $ 120.9 million to be used for budget support in Kyrgyzstan
17:46
World Bank funds in projects in Kyrgyzstan could be redistributed
16:56
Four Kyrgyzstanis tested positive for coronavirus abroad