Transparent fundraising resource for fight against coronavirus launched

The IT headquarters launched an online resource www.help.covid.kg for transparent raising of funds for the fight against coronavirus. The State Committee of Information Technologies and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The developed resource allows to monitor the total amount of money received. Up to date, more than 48.3 million soms have been transferred to the special account to combat coronavirus. Moreover, the website reflects not only the total amount, but also the latest transfers. You can also donate money directly on the portal.

As of today, there are 58 COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.