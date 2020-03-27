Streets of Bishkek disinfected with calcium hypochlorite solution

Calcium hypochlorite solution is used to disinfect streets of Bishkek. The Head Physician of the capital’s Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Aigul Beishenova told 24.kg news agency

According to her, this solution is safe for human health and the environment. There is no danger that chlorine will remain in the soil.

«The solution contains chlorine, which is used at hospitals to wash floors, wipe surfaces. Rooms are aired after it. Surface disinfection is carried out in the city, which instantly disinfects the surfaces. The solution dries up quickly. The disinfection also kills other types of bacteria. We don’t add much bleach in order it not to leak through the soil and get into groundwater. The content of calcium hypochlorite in the solution is 100 grams per 10 liters of water — it cannot harm a person, and even the soil or green spaces,» she said.

Disinfection of the streets is carried out for the safety of the population, in order they not to bring any infection on the shoes into the house. Aigul Beishenova

Recall, Bishkek streets are disinfected to prevent spread of coronavirus. The center of the capital has been closed for vehicles for the second day.

At least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today. The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.