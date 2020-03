An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 was registered on the border of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The 3-points earthquake shocks were felt in Batken city and in Kara-Bak, Chek, Zhany-Zher, Kyzyl-Zhol, Sary-Otuk villages.

No victims and destructions were reported.