Spring military conscription suspended in Kyrgyzstan

Spring military conscription for the Armed Forces has been suspended in Kyrgyzstan. The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic, Raiymberdi Duishenbiev, told at a briefing.

According to him, the General Staff of the Armed Forces will monitor compliance with the state of emergency. Military personnel will be involved in preventive measures.

Raiymberdi Duishenbiev noted that there are enough military personnel in the country. Everyone who is involved will get additional payments. Reserve mobilization will not be announced so far.

As of today, there are 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan.

A state of emergency is introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.