16:16
USD 77.60
EUR 83.09
RUB 0.96
English

Spring military conscription suspended in Kyrgyzstan

Spring military conscription for the Armed Forces has been suspended in Kyrgyzstan. The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic, Raiymberdi Duishenbiev, told at a briefing.

According to him, the General Staff of the Armed Forces will monitor compliance with the state of emergency. Military personnel will be involved in preventive measures.

Raiymberdi Duishenbiev noted that there are enough military personnel in the country. Everyone who is involved will get additional payments. Reserve mobilization will not be announced so far.

As of today, there are 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan.

A state of emergency is introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.
link: https://24.kg/english/147824/
views: 12
Print
Related
Escaped soldiers of Ground Forces return to military unit
Two conscripts escape from Ground Forces’ military unit in Osh city
Conscript of department of State Penitentiary Service dies
Autumn military conscription campaign starts in Kyrgyzstan
Terms of recruitment of conscripts in Kyrgyz army to be toughened
Popular
Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month
Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
New coronavirus cases registered in Nookat district of Kyrgyzstan New coronavirus cases registered in Nookat district of Kyrgyzstan
24 March, Tuesday
16:10
Spring military conscription suspended in Kyrgyzstan Spring military conscription suspended in Kyrgyzstan...
15:50
Curfew imposed in Bishkek
15:38
Cyclists to deliver groceries to senior citizens of Bishkek
15:26
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Officials switch to distance working
15:18
Weather alert: Frosts expected in Kyrgyzstan